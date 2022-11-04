Paul Pelosi, husband of US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was released from a San Francisco hospital on Thursday after recovering from surgery to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his hand and arm when he was attacked last week.

“Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire [Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital] medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home,” Nancy Pelosi said in a statement quoted by CNN.

Paul Pelosi is home and resting just six days after the brutal attack last week, according to a source familiar with the matter, and confirmed by the speaker in her statement.

“Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence,” Nancy Pelosi said. “He is now home surrounded by his family who request privacy.”

San Francisco police entered the Pelosi home around 2:27 a.m. local time last Friday to find Pelosi struggling over a hammer with a man, who has since been identified as David DePape. Officers saw DePape “violently assault” Pelosi with the hammer before they tackled him to the ground and arrested him.

DePape entered a not guilty plea Tuesday to all state charges during his initial appearance in court, according to CNN.

He also waived his right to a hearing within 10 days at his arraignment at a San Francisco court room. Judge Diane Northway set a hearing for Friday in San Francisco Superior Court to set a date for the preliminary hearing and bail setting.

DePape, 42, has been charged with a litany of crimes, including assault, attempted murder and attempted kidnapping, following last week’s break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home, the US attorney’s office and San Francisco district attorney announced on Monday.

The Justice Department said DePape had tape, rope, zip ties and other materials with him indicating he had intended to tie up Pelosi when he broke into her home but found only her husband, whom he attacked with a hammer.

In a court affidavit, the FBI said DePape told them after his arrest he viewed Nancy Pelosi as responsible for lies told by her Democratic Party.

The affidavit said DePape intended to hold Pelosi, who is second in line to the US presidency after the vice president, hostage and talk to her.

"If Nancy were to tell DePape the 'truth,' he would let her go, and if she 'lied,' he was going to break 'her kneecaps,'" the affidavit said.

The kidnapping charge brings up to 20 years in prison and the assault charge a maximum of 30 years in prison.