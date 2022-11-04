In this week's episode of the Jerusalem Lights podcast, our hosts discuss some of the deeper spiritual dimensions of this Hebrew month of Marcheshvan.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman are also intrigued by the Tower of Babel, which was the flagship project of Nimrod, the world's first king, a master manipulator whose goal was total mastery over everyone...even over G-d Himself.

The "Dark Tower" of Nimrod was the capital of the brave new world he sought to create, a godless, dystopian society where progress and technology were worth more than human life.

This week’s Torah portion of parashat Lecha Lecha introduces the patriarch Abraham, the one man who stood up to this evil despot. Jim shares his inimitable archeological knowledge, which as always, sheds fascinating light on these subjects and more.