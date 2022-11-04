US President Joe Biden is expected to call Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu in the coming days and congratulate him on his re-election.

Friendly relations prevail between the two, and Netanyahu was the first international leader to congratulate the US President after his election, to the dismay of Donald Trump, who lost the election to Biden.

A White House official said on Thursday that Biden is very busy with the midterm elections that will be held on Tuesday and which could change the balance of power in the House of Representatives and the Senate to the detriment of his party, but "the conversation with Netanyahu is very important to him and will take place within days."

The source also noted that it is important for the US President to open a clean slate, as he put it, with Netanyahu and his new government.

Earlier on Thursday, US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides congratulated Netanyahu, two days after Israel’s 25th Knesset election.

Nides announced via Twitter that he called Netanyahu to congratulate him, adding he is “looking forward to working” with the new Israeli government.

“Good call just now with Benjamin Netanyahu. I congratulated him on his victory and told him I look forward to working together to maintain the unbreakable bond.”

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also responded to Netanyahu's election victory, tweeting: "Welcome back, Netanyahu —you were missed!"

On Wednesday, Texas Senator Ted Cruz congratulated Netanyahu with a Hebrew comment on Twitter.

“Congratulations to the people of Israel on a robust high turnout election and clear choice of Netanyahu to form a government,” he tweeted.

Cruz concluded his tweet by writing in Hebrew, “Behatzlacha, Chaver” (lit. Good luck, friend).