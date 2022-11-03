According to Democrats in the United States, democracy is under such a grave threat that Republicans should not even be allowed to campaign this fall.

This noxious claim, repeated incessantly in recent days by their unrepentant media allies, is the party’s only option to obfuscate two years of failures and demand voters ignore it.

Their self serving argument is a lie.

We have fiercely-contested, fair elections in the U.S.; moreover, democracy is not "on the ballot” in next week's midterm elections. It’s never been easier to vote freely here.

While hyper-partisan fringes on both sides revel in conspiracy about voting catastrophes, in my view, we live in a golden age of democracy.

Unfortunately tribalist conspiracies become self-fulfilling prophecies, proving that if you tell people something enough, ferocious partisanship makes them believe it.

There is nothing in the actual behavior of Democrat politicians to show that they take their own rhetoric seriously.

If they really believed “Stop the Steal” conservatives constituted a national emergency, Democrats would ally with sane Republicans — the vast majority — who don’t deny the 2020 election results. Yet Democrats work tirelessly to defeat these legitimate candidates.

If Democrats believed pro-Trump candidates are committed to overturning our government, they would've been dedicated to stopping them all year. Instead, they promoted these "existential threat" candidates in the GOP primaries, assuming they're easier to defeat in the general. It is grotesque hypocrisy and purely political.

President Joe Biden has shown zero interest in preserving American norms. Like an imperialist, he audaciously created a massive student debt transfer program in a shamelessly unconstitutional exercise to help his wealthy constituents at the expense of blue-collar Americans; other Democrats hope to pack the Supreme Court or end the filibuster because they do not believe in checks on their power.

If the 2022 election is about “protecting democracy” at all costs, Democrats should try to persuade reluctant Republicans to vote for them by moderating on cultural issues like abortion, guns, climate lunacy, and so on. They refuse.

If election denial is a dire threat, lefties should have sent Stacey Abrams — a repugnant radical, who denied her 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election loss and spread misinformation about voter suppression in a state with arguably the best-run election system — to the dustbins of political history. Instead they championed her as a hero and repeated her deceit for years.

In fact, the president himself repeated her "Lie of the Year" and added his own racially divisive, vituperative slander to brainwash low information people.

Finally, if Democrats truly fear victorious MAGA politicians will fiddle with the 2024 election, then why not pass the Electoral Count Reform Act, which supposedly has rules to prevent cheating? Progressives brag about passing all sorts of broad taxpayer-funded bills this year, yet not the one most relevant to the foremost issue of our time? What instead is Biden promising as the first bill he’d pursue in January? A heinous, unpopular pro-abortion law.

But Democrats probably won’t accept a Republican victory next week or in 2024 as legitimate, any more than they did in 2000, 2004, 2016 or all along their sordid history of disgraceful shenanigans.

