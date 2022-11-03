Iran has arrested at least 14,000 protesters over the last six weeks, according to the United Nations.

"Over the past six weeks, thousands of men, women and children -- by some accounts over 14,000 persons -- have been arrested, which includes human rights defenders, students, lawyers, journalists and civil society activists," said the UN special rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Javaid Rehman.

Protests erupted across Iran in September after the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini, who was killed while in the custody of the country’s morality police.

Rehman noted that the "unabated violent response of security forces" has caused the deaths of at least 277 people, according to findings from human rights groups.

On Monday, Iran announced it will hold public trials for 1,000 protesters who took part in demonstrations after Amini’s death on September 16.

The mass trials will take place in Tehran, marking the Iranian government’s first attempt to use a large scale legal response to quell the ongoing protests, the Associated Press reported.