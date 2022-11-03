In a loathsome speech on Saturday October 29, 2022, the notorious Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, Hussein Salami, warned young Iranians for continuing to protest and denounced them as villains.

“Today is the last day of the riots. Do not come to the streets again. What do you want from this nation?” Salami said pompously. The core of the regime has interpreted the protests as a “threat to domestic stability which can lead to destabilizing the political system.”

Repeatedly, Iranian officials have blamed the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for playing a key role in the current protests in Iran by meeting and cooperating with the leaders of Iran’s Kurdistan region. Certainly, this is a false story! Usually, the Iranian regime prefer to sweep their problems and issues under the rug. This time, however, the Iranian public opinion has overwhelmingly rejected that CIA has any role. There is no rational behind this falsification, nor the falsification that the CIA orchestrated the coup in 1953 in Iran. I would like to quote a former CIA agent as well as a friend, “All Lies!.”

In defiance of the final warning of Hussein Salami, thousands of Iranians came to the streets chanting anti-regime slogans. The day after, vicious clashes took over Iranian universities as protests endured across Iran. Hundreds of videos on social media ostensibly revealed security forces firing tear gas, live bullets of AK-47s (Kalashnikov) and armed plainclothes forces firing at young students.

It is increasingly clear that the nationwide protests and wave of public anger in Iran go beyond class, geography, ideology, and ethnicity, and show no sign of diminishing. There are various anti-regime graffiti on the walls of the cities. Day after day seems to bring another embarrassment to the mullah’s regime which is absolutely melting.

Needless to say, Iran’s brutal regime looks progressively more perplexed by the events. In this war between the Islamic regime and the Iranian society, the brave and sharp young students are becoming more ready to endanger their lives for the cause. Be sure, it’s a sign of Iran’s nationalism.

A new course in the protests has been triggered. The young students are chanting “From Zahedan to Sanandaj, I sacrifice my life for Iran.” This development may be crucial to the durability of the protests.

Most of the memorial ceremonies and university campuses have appeared as significant centers of resistance, serving a crucial part in the rally. There is no sign of congregation at religious centers because the mullahs and religion have no credibility nor legitimacy any longer. Undeniably, Iran’s protesters challenge the regime’s authenticity. From a realistic point of view, “the regime can’t quell the protesters with massacre, and it won’t mollify them with hoary slogans and tales of martyrs for the revolutionary cause”. In fact, this is the main motive behind the protests!

Another important aspect to consider is that the regime’s repressive measures have not had any damping effect on nationwide street demonstrations, which means the will and inspiration of change has challenged the regime’s tyrannical apparatus.

Iran protests continue Erfan Fard

Factually, Iran was the first country to embrace fundamental Islam and will be the first to reject it after this 2022 revolution. It is also important to note that the Middle East and the world will be a safer place without the Islamic Republic of mullahs in Iran.

Iran’s ongoing protesters need more support. Disappointingly, most states in the international community have no clear message for Iran’s resilient demonstrators, even though they can help the Iranians who are struggling for freedom. In some regional countries, there are no solidarity rallies for Iranian opponents. Crucially, most states will profit from regime change in Iran, because power dynamics will change dramatically. Cancer cells cannot coexist with healthy body cells. As an opposition leader said, “We all need to work together to destroy the roots of Islamic fundamentalism in the region.”

One of the main states in the Middle East with an influential role, is Israel. Indeed, a free Iran can cooperate and use Israel’s technological experience in areas of agriculture and beyond in the future with great potential. An opposition leader explained, “Israel should not help the MEK (Mujahedin Khalgh) by any means. This terrorist group is more dangerous and more radical than mullahs. When the mullahs are gone, Syria will behave very differently, and like Hezbollah, will be less hostile to Israel, which is more good news. Consequently, Israel will be a clear and net winner in many aspects when the Islamic Republic is toppled. Hamas and Hezbollah both will become poorer and less dangerous. A free Iran will not want nuclear bombs and will not export its missiles to Israel’s enemies.”

Western officials clearly haven’t considered what happens next. Although the consequences of regime change and collapsing of criminal mullahs in Iran are very significant on their own, even more things will change in accord. Mullahs have absolutely no place in the future of a free Iran, just like Nazis in today’s Germany. Unquestionably, the new Iran will ban their uniform, books, ideology, and so on, which is good news for the region and the world.

For the first time after 1979, the regime is evidently afraid that the average people are confronting their very nature. Perhaps the biggest reason is “a barrier of fear has been broken”. Thus far, the Iranian regime is deeply divided in many ways, and there is a probability for the emergence of internal dispute among the pillars of the regime’s core.

This is well within the realm of possibility, where the national uprising will open the path to terminate the life of the corrupted Allah’s regime in the globe. In other words, the main demand of this uprising is for an end to the Islamic republic, or regime change.

Protests for Iran Courtesy

More than 50 underage children were killed in less than two months by the Islamic regime in Iran, which is led by a sick old mullah. These genocides are part of their violent repression against protesters in the streets. The world needs to get informed and act against this terrorist regime and vicious mullahs.

Most importantly, the sole survivor of this repression will be Iran. The CIA and Mossad have no parts to play here, and these savage acts reveal the Iranian government as Islamic tyrannists. The Iranian government is at war with its own people and has raided all the schools- not the CIA or Mossad.

Eventually, the Iranian young generation will cause the brutal regime of mullahs to retire into the dustbin of history where it belongs. For this reason, Iranian school girls and boys knock turbans off disreputable mullahs as part of anti-regime protests and mass protests continue throughout Iran.

May the freedom of Iranians prevail over the tyranny of their government.

Erfan Fard is a counter-terrorism analyst and Middle East Studies researcher based in Washington, DC. He is in Middle Eastern regional security affairs with a particular focus on Iran, counter terrorism, IRGC, MOIS and ethnic conflicts in MENA .He graduated in International Security Studies (London M. University, UK), and in International Relations (CSU-LA). He is fluent in Persian, Kurdish, Arabic and English. / Follow him from this twitter account @EQFARD