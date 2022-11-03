Religious Zionism on the night after the elections

Political analyst Amit Segal on Thursday published the voting data for religious kibbutzes, showing that a significant portion of the voters - 42% - gave their votes to the Religious Zionism party.

According to the data, 19% of the voters supported the Jewish Home party, 15% voted for the Likud, 13% voted for the National Unity party, and six percent voted for Yesh Atid.

"And here is the myth created by [Matan] Kahana, [Yoaz] Hendel, [Ze'ev] Elkin, and co. regarding the existence of 'liberal/ value-filled/ other religious people,'" Segal wrote, bringing the data showing that the greatest portion of votes went to MKs Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir's joint Religious Zionism-Otzma Yehudit party.

"In sum," Segal added, "Ben-Gvir blasted the Likud strongholds and took bites out of the young centrists; Smotrich eliminated the remains of Yamina."

