With the Florida gubernatorial election days away incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis just received an important endorsement from former US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.

The former ambassador took to Twitter on Thursday to show his support for the Republican incumbent. "I am proud to support and endorse my friend Ron DeSantis in the upcoming election for Governor of Florida," wrote Friedman. In addition to his endorsement, the former ambassador thanked the governor for "all you have done for the Florida Jewish Community and for strengthening the US - Israel and the Florida - Israel relationships."

In the race for the Florida gubernatorial seat, which will culminate with the election next Tuesday, November 8th, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, is up for reelection against Democrat Charlie Crist, who served as governor as a Republican from 2007 to 2011 and became a Democrat in 2012. Polls currently expect DeSantis to win, a FiveThirtyEight poll currently shows that the incumbent is ahead of his competitor by 9.6 points.

At a visit to a replica of a cattle car used during the Holocaust by Nazi Germany, earlier this year, DeSantis stated that his state has been "really leading the way fighting the BDS movement."

He added that "Florida probably has the strongest relationship with Israel of any state right now."