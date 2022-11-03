On Thursday morning Kikar Hashabbat's Yishai Cohen reported that Shas' Aryeh Deri and Religious Zionism's MK Bezalel Smotrich are poised to make a deal regarding the Religious Affairs Ministry.

According to the deal described by Cohen: "The minister of religious services would be a Shas member, while the deputy minister would be from Religious Zionism. Regarding the chief rabbis: The Sephardic chief rabbi will be haredi while the Ashkenazic chief rabbi will be a Religious Zionist. Regarding matters of religion and state, there are no conflicts."

However, in a conversation with Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, a senior source in Religious Zionism denied the report. "There is no agreed-upon plan. The Religious Affairs Ministry and the influence on the state's Jewish identity and character are critical to us and are at the center of our work. Everything will be discussed in the coalition negotiations."

Before election day, when asked by Israel National News about whether he will appoint a Religious Zionist as chief rabbi, MK Benjamin Netanyahu said that he will look into the matter. "I have sympathy for Religious Zionism. First, we have to win the elections, if we don't win it won't matter. We can't take divided up the bear's hide before we hunt it. By the way, the Likud has quite a few Religious Zionists. Every third MK is a Religious Zionist."