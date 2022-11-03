Hadar Mukhtar, whose Youth on Fire party failed to pass the electoral threshold and enter the Knesset, responded for the first time to the results of Israel's elections.

"So, I kept quiet enough time," she said Thursday morning. "You want to know what I really think of the elections results? The nation is stupid and the nation will pay."

Mukhtar added, "Don't come crying to me when the price of apartments rises next year by 22%. You chose this, pay [for it]."

Mukhtar's party won 0.17% of the vote, or a total of 7,486 votes.

Earlier this month, Mukhtar said that Israelis "need" her "for the economy," claiming, "I am the most trustworthy politician in the State of Israel. The only lies are those of the media, which is trying to eliminate the young people's protests."