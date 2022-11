An Israeli man in his 30s was lightly to moderately wounded in the lower parts of his body during a stabbing attack at the entrance to the Temple Mount.

The victim is fully conscious and has been transferred to Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center for further treatment.

Another man 25 years of age was also hurt in the attack. He has been treated at the site of the incident and released.

The terrorist was neutralized in the attack.

Police are investigating the incident.