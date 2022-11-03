While police leadership has refrained from openly commenting on the identity of the incoming Public Security Minister, in closed talks regarding the option that Otzma Yehudit MK Itamar Ben-Gvir will be appointed to the post, opinions are divided. This, according to a report by Israel Hayom.

"The police force needs to pray that he (Ben-Gvir) takes the job," one former commissioner told Israel Hayom, and added: "Only he can hold back extremist groups, and refute what they say about him through action."

On the other hand, sources from within the force stated that, "Leaving the public security in the hands of someone who in the past was considered a police officer's biggest fear and who was convicted for supporting a terror group and inciting racism, is a slap in the face to law enforcement."

Ben-Gvir said on Sunday that he plans to demand that he be appointed Public Security Minister in exchange for backing Netanyahu as premier. Now that the election has ended and the Religious Zionism party will seemingly receive 14 seats, making it the third-largest party in the Knesset, there seems to be a good chance that Ben-Gvir's demands will be met.

On Wednesday Axios reported that the Biden administration is likely to refuse to work with the Otzma Yehudit chairman if he becomes a minister in Israel's next government.

Two US officials said that while no final decision has been made yet, the administration is likely to boycott Ben-Gvir, who would become the first Israeli minister the US government would refuse to work with.