Permanent representatives of the Arab League take part in an emergency meeting (archive)

Arab leaders on Wednesday vowed "total support" for Palestinian Arabs in a summit held by the Arab League in Algeria, AFP reported.

The declaration came in the final statement of the first Arab League summit since the United Arab Emirates normalized ties with Israel in 2020, sparking a string of similar moves that have divided the region.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas had called for more support from the 22-state bloc in the face of "crimes" by Israel, which he accused of "systematically destroying the two-state solution and throwing away agreements it has signed".

In a speech to the summit in Algeria, Abbas made no reference to the Israeli election on Tuesday, but urged Arab leaders to "save the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre before they're Judaized".

Member states later affirmed in the summit's final declaration the "centrality of the Palestinian cause and our absolute support for the Palestinian people's inalienable rights" including to an independent state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.

The statement made no mention of the US-mediated Arab normalization deals with Israel, but said the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict should be resolved "on the basis of land for peace".

The Arab League statement also voiced support for the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative that calls for Israel's withdrawal from Judea and Samaria.

Israel to date has rejected the 2002 Saudi proposal due to the fact that it calls for Israel to accept the so-called "right of return" for millions of descendants of Arabs who fled pre-state Israel, effectively bringing an end to the Jewish state.

The Arab League has for decades been a forum for strident statements of solidarity with the Palestinian Arabs, but has had little real impact in its 77 years of existence.

In 2020, after the UAE announced it had normalized ties with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords, Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul-Gheit said that comprehensive and normal Arab-Israeli peace relations can only be achieved when the Palestinian people gain their freedom and independence.

Aboul-Gheit at the time said that this can be reached through the "land for peace" principle and the establishment of a fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state along the pre-1967 borders with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.