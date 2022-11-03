Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who carried out the Parkland school shooting, was formally sentenced on Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer imposed the statutorily mandated sentence, according to CNN, ordering Cruz, 24, to serve a life sentence with no possibility of parole for each of the 17 counts of murder to which he had pleaded guilty, with the sentences to run consecutively.

Last month, a jury failed to unanimously recommend the death penalty for Cruz.

Scherer also imposed a sentence of life in prison with a minimum of 20 years to serve on 14 of the 17 counts of attempted murder, and life without the possibility of parole for the remaining three counts of attempted murder. All counts are to run consecutively, the judge ruled.

Under Florida law, Cruz will not be able to financially benefit in any way from the crimes he committed, according to the judge. Scherer also garnished his commissary funds until all costs and restitution are paid.

Cruz was then ordered to be transferred to the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections.

Cruz pleaded guilty last year to the 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting.