Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey wants sustainable ties with Israel no matter the result of Israel’s election.

"We expect to sustainably maintain our relations with Israel based on mutual respect for sensitivities and shared interests, no matter how the election turns out," he said.

"As long as values are respected, I believe win-win diplomacy will benefit not only Turkey and Israel but also the entire region," added Erdogan.

Israel and Turkey announced in August that they would normalize relations and reinstate their ambassadors and their consuls general.