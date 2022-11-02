The final votes of the election for the 25th Knesset are still being counted, but the Likud party and the right-wing bloc are already planning the makeup of the government.

Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu is planning to appoint former Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer as a minister in the next government, Israel Hayom reported.

Netanyahu had previously offered Dermer, a close political ally of the former prime minister, the post of head of the National Security Council, an offer which Dermer declined.

Yoav Galant is the leading candidate for the position of Defense Minister, which Bezalel Smotrich was also interested in. Smotrich will probably receive the Treasury portfolio.

Yariv Levin, who previously held the position of Justice Minister, may return to that position, but Netanyahu will reportedly seek to appoint him to the position of Foreign Minister, in which Israel Katz, who held the portfolio in the past, is also interested.

Shas chairman Areyh Deri will become Interior Minister yet again, while United Torah Judaism chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf is expected to become Housing and Construction Minister. Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir is expected to become Public Security Minister, while his party member Yitzhak Wasserlauf is expected to become the youngest minister in Israel's history.