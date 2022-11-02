The right-wing bloc wants to form a government quickly and have the government approved by the Knesset within two weeks, Channel 12 News commentator Amit Segal reported.

According to the report, the right-wing parties want to swear-in a new Speaker of the Knesset as early as November 15, the day the new Knesset is sworn in, and in swearing in the new government within a few days of Benjamin Netanyahu's receiving of the mandate to form the government from President Isaac Herzog.

Yoav Galant is the leading candidate for the position of Defense Minister, which Bezalel Smotrich was also interested in. Smotrich will probably receive the Treasury portfolio.

Yariv Levin, who previously held the position of Justice Minister, may return to that position, but Netanyahu will seek to appoint him to the position of Foreign Minister, in which Israel Katz, who held the portfolio in the past, is also interested.

Shas chairman Areyh Deri will become Interior Minister yet again, while United Torah Judaism chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf is expected to become Housing and Construction Minister. Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir is expected to become Public Security Minister, while his party member Yitzhak Wasserlauf is expected to become the youngest minister in Israel's history.

Netanyahu's biggest headache is expected to be the many Likud MKs who will want to receive a ministry portfolio which will be given to members of other parties.

Kan News reported that a dispute is expected between the Shas and Religious Zionism parties over the Religious Affairs Ministry, and that Netanyahu would likely propose a compromise in which they split the ministry with each party having the portfolio for two years out of the Knesset's four-year term.