The White House said on Wednesday that North Korea has been secretly supplying Russia with artillery shells to use in the war in Ukraine.

The weapons shipments have been send clandestinely to Russia by making them look like they were destined for other countries, CNN reported.

According to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, North Korea provided Russia with “a significant number of artillery shells while obfuscating the real destination of the arms shipments by trying to make it appear as though they are being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa.”

In September, US intelligence revealed that Russia had asked North Korea for artillery shells and rockets. But North Korea denied it had agreed to Moscow’s request.

Kirby did not reveal how the US knew that North Korea was sending Moscow weapons, and also did not elaborate on the amount that was shipped, or how it was paid for without alerting the West about the transaction.