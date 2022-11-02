Politics is a complicated business. Poll results, and even truthful results, do not always predict exactly what the next government will look like, but it is possible to learn the cultural mindset from them.

For years, we have constantly been told that the Israeli public is left-wing and hates religion and tradition. Anyone who turns on Israel TV Channels 12 or 11 will think that all of Jews are voting for radical left wing and anti-religious Meretz. In recent years, when the rise of religious and national forces could no longer be denied, they tried to convince us that the people are dangerously divided and at a dead-end with an unchangeable tie between right and left (and therefore there is no choice but to "compromise" and let the left rule the country...).

My fellow rabbis and I have have been all over the country all along – and we saw a completely different picture. We saw the Selichot prayers in the stadiums; the Torah institutes for women mushrooming all over; the demographic data of the Central Bureau of Statistics; the percentage of students in religious public schools, Religious Zionist and haredi private schools; the popularity of religious culture; the overcrowded Torah institutions bursting with students; the demand for settlements in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria; and we knew – the vast majority of the Jewish public is traditional and nationalistic!

The illusion of a tie was just another exercise by the left to use the Arab public – which is not loyal to the State of Israel Ithe understatement of the year) – to allow the progressive nut cases to continue driving us all crazy. As soon as the Arab factor is not counted, the simple truth is revealed – Am Yisrael Chai - the nation of Israel lives!

Nothing has yet ended, there is a long way ahead – but the direction is now a little clearer: "God, the Eternity of Israel will not lie and will not regret, for He is not like a person who regrets".

The bad will pass.

The good will prevail.

With God's help.