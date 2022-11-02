Next week, after receiving the official and final election results from the Chairman of the Central Election Commission, Judge Yitzhak Amit, President Isaac Herzog will hold consultations at the President's Residence with the various political parties elected to the 25th Knesset on the subject of who should be given the task of forming the next government.

If required, the president will consider holding another round of consultations.

The results of the official elections will be published in the records and delivered to the President of the State at the end of eight days from the day of the elections in accordance with the provisions of the law. According to the schedule, the chairman of the Central Election Committee will submit the results to the president on Tuesday, November 9, 2022.

According to the standard practice, the director of the President's Residence will invite the representatives of the factions that were elected to the Knesset to consultations with the President at the President's Residence. At the end of the round of consultations, the President will assign the task of forming the government to the MK with the most recommendations from other MKs.

According to the law, the president has seven days to hold the consultations, make a decision and assign the task of forming the government to one of the MKs, no later than November 16, 2022. It is possible that the assignment of the task will take place even before the seven days are up.

From the moment the president assigns the task of forming the government, that candidate will have 28 days to form a new government, according to the Basic Law: The Government. In a situation where an extension of the process is required, the President has the authority to grant an extension of up to 14 additional days according to the law.

Likud chairman Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to receive the mandate to form a government in light of the victory of the parties of the right-wing bloc in yesterday's elections. Current results show the right-wing bloc winning 65 Knesset seats, though this could change if either the Meretz or Balad party is able to clear the electoral threshold before the final counting ends.