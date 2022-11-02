A civilian plane belonging to a foreign airline made an unplanned landing in Iran last Thursday, after one of the pilots suffered a medical incident, which resulted in a change in the planned flight path, it was cleared for publication Monday.

One of the passengers on the flight was a lone soldier in the IDF returning to Israel on a connecting flight after visiting family.

The plane and the passengers stayed on the ground at the airport for several hours. After several hours, the plane took off and continued to its destination without incident.