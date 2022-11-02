President Joe Biden on Tuesday took a shot at Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, describing the possible 2024 presidential candidate as “Donald Trump incarnate” while campaigning for his gubernatorial rival Democratic nominee Charlie Crist.

“Charlie is running against Donald Trump incarnate. This guy doesn’t fit any of the categories I talked about. The way he deals, the way he denies,” Biden said.

The president made the comment at a Crist fundraising event in Golden Beach, Florida, during which Biden praised Crist.

Biden applauded Crist for his “integrity and intelligence” and claimed that Florida would only “come down on the right side of history” if it elected Democrats in next week’s midterm elections, The Hill reported.

Biden also charged that Republicans would attempt to cut Social Security and Medicare and would increase the cost of living if they won a Congressional majority.

DeSantis is expected to easily win reelection next week, with multiple polls showing the incumbent governor with a comfortable lead over Crist.

The Florida governor has also been widely named as a possible Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential election, with polls of Republican voters showing he could put up a strong challenge to former President Donald Trump in the GOP primaries.