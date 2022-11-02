MK-elect Danny Danon is pleaded with the Likud's victory in yesterday's election for the 25th Knesset and announced that he intends to run for the position of Speaker of the Knesset in the coming days.

Danon said that "The Knesset is the sovereign. The citizens of Israel elected a new Knesset yesterday. The elected Knesset must immediately replace the current Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy upon being sworn in, in order for us to return control of the Knesset's actions to the Likud, the ruling party."

He will compete for the position against fellow Likud MK Ofir Akunis.

"After a year in which the status of the Knesset was trampled by the Lapid government, I intend to run for the position of Speaker of the Knesset and return the Knesset to its rightful place," added Danon, who is also the former Israeli ambassador to the UN.

Danon told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva last night after the publication of the exit polls: "According to the results right now it is clear to us that there is an expression of no confidence in Lapid, compared to a large majority that supports Netanyahu to form the next government and I believe that this is what will happen. We are indeed cautious, but very optimistic."

While the votes are still being counted, the current results show the right-wing bloc winning a comfortable majority of 65 seats. This could change if one of the parties which are currently below the electoral threshold cross the threshold before the counting ends.