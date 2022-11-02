A Chabad Mitzvah Tank in Manhattan was vandalized with pro-Palestinian graffiti early on Sunday morning.

“SoHo, NYC - Mitzvah Tank is a vehicle used by the Chabad Jewish movement as a portable educational and outreach center,” the StopAntisemitism advocacy organization posted to Twitter along with a photo of the vandalism. “It has nothing to do with 'Palestine' but that didn't stop some antisemitic bigot from spray painting that onto the truck.”

A statement from Mitzvah Tank NYC’s Rabbi Yehuda Pevzner explained that their “state-of-the-art Mitzvah Tank was defaced and graffitied in a hateful attack [while] parked in the heart of SoHo, on Broadway.”

Rabbi Pevzner thanked the NYPD for taking the incident seriously.

Noting that Mitzvah Tank NYC “proudly serves the communities of lower Manhattan, offering Jewish people the opportunity to perform mitzvoth," he added that they also conduct “volunteer work with those less fortunate, including the larges homeless population whose we have come to befriend over the years.”

“Our fleet of Mitzvah Tanks and volunteers are not intimidated or deterred by this hateful incident. In fact, we are already back to our usual programming today,” Rabbi Pevzner said.