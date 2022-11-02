Photographer Yonatan Sindel on Wednesday morning filmed MK Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the Likud party and Israel's current opposition, and the apparent winner of Tuesday's elections, during a walk in the park on Wednesday.

Netanyahu was walking in Jerusalem's Sacher Park when he was noticed by Sindel and filmed in exercise clothes, with security guards and police officers surrounding him.

Meanwhile, as of early Wednesday afternoon, 86% of the votes had been counted. Thus far, it appears that the right-religious bloc has won 65 Knesset seats, but there are several parties hovering near the electoral threshold, such that the results may change as more votes come in.

In the meantime, the Likud party appears to have won 32 Knesset seats, while Yesh Atid appears to have won 24 and Religious Zionism 14. The National Unity party appears to have won 12 seats, while Sephardic-haredi Shas thus far has 11.

Among the parties with single-digit seat numbers are United Torah Judaism, with eight, and Yisrael Beytenu, Ra'am (United Arab List) and Hadash-Ta'al (Joint Arab List) with five seats each. The Labor party appears to have scraped by, winning four seats.

Still below the electoral threshold of 3.25% of the vote are Meretz (3.19%), the Arab Balad party (3.01%), and the Jewish Home party (1.17%).

On Tuesday, nearly five million Israelis voted in the elections, for the highest turnout since 1999.