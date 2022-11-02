MK Eli Cohen (Likud) on Wednesday morning spoke to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva about the results of Israel's elections.

"I think that we had a very clear statement here, that they wanted to end the 'government of change' and form a strong, right-wing, nationalist government which will strengthen security and take care of the economy for the benefit of all of the State of Israel's citizens," Cohen said.

"We need to remember that the right-wing camp grew from 52 Knesset seats to 62 Knesset seats. The one who brought about the result of [MK Itamar] Ben-Gvir gaining [power] was the weak government which served in the past year-and-a-half. Today there was a clear statement by the Israeli public."

Cohen added, "I saw the excitement of the people on the ground, and they want a real change. The one who will lead the next government is the Likud, and the one leading it is [MK] Benjamin Netanyahu. I was a minister in two of Netanyahu's governments. I saw him lead the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet responsibly. And so I am sure that we will form a good government for the entire nation of Israel."

When asked about how the ministries would be divided, Cohen emphasized, "I am telling you one thing: We first of all want to wait for the final results. I am telling you, I know what I want, but I am saying - we worked so hard over the past few weeks, and so we will definitely wait another few hours - in the meantime the results are flowing in."