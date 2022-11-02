Prime Minister Yair Lapid is under fire from some of his own left-wing allies Wednesday, after the early vote count following Tuesday’s general election showed the Netanyahu bloc poised to receive a majority in the next Knesset.

A senior official from one of the left-wing parties in the current coalition government told Channel 12 Wednesday that Lapid was to blame for the Right’s apparent victory.

“Gantz managed to stop Netanyahu from getting 61 seats four times,” the official said. “Then comes Lapid’s turn, and Gantz serves it up to him on a silver platter while he’s even got a government already.”

The official accused Lapid of failing to lead the left-wing bloc as a whole or reaching out to the Arab sector, harming Yesh Atid’s natural allies while seeking to enlarge his own party as much as possible.

“Lapid behaved irresponsibly. He didn’t lead the [left-wing] bloc, he didn’t get involved with the Arabs, he didn’t make sure there were surplus vote agreements between parties. He behaved like a cannibalistic pig coming to wipe everyone out in order to become the largest party. Well look at the results.”