Israel Police on Tuesday opened an investigation into a suspected arson in Tel Aviv, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

According to the report, the investigation was opened following reports of a fire in an apartment on the city's Arlozorov Street. Initial investigations revealed to the police officers that the apartment had been set on fire intentionally, and great damage had been caused.

Investigations led the police to a suspect, a 46-year-old woman from Tel Aviv, who is the ex-wife of the person whose apartment was burned.

After the woman was located, she was brought to the police station for interrogation, at the end of which she was arrested.

Israel Police on Wednesday will request that the woman's arrest be extended.