At least one of 17 ballistic missiles - launched by North Korea just before 9 a.m. towards the South's coastline - landed less than 40 miles from the city of Sokcho, triggering air-raid sirens and forcing local residents into bomb shelters.

South Korean officials called the launch an "unacceptable" breach of its territory and President Yoon Suk-yeol labelled it an, "effective territorial invasion", promising a "swift and firm response".

That response came less than three hours later, when the South Korean jets fired three precision air-to-ground missiles into waters off the eastern coast of North Korea.

On Tuesday North Korea's "Supreme Leader" Kim Jong-un threatened the South, vowing it would, "pay the most horrible price in history" if they continued joint military drills with the US. The statement was perceived as a veiled threat to launching a nuclear strike.

The apparent provocation came during a period of national mourning in South Korea, following a crowd stampede on Halloween that led to the death of more than 150 people - mostly children.

On Monday, a US nuclear-powered submarine participated in military drills with the South. The joint exercises have been held since August.

Video: BBC News