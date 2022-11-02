MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) believes that following the right-religious bloc's apparent victory, the formation of the next government will be relatively quick.

In an interview with Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, Kisch said, "The right is coming out of a difficult year, which affected the entire camp, and we received the answers in the voting booths."

"We are after a year of working together, in the opposition as well, and I believe a government will be formed quickly."

According to Kisch, his party will not hold negotiations with any party which is not in the right-wing bloc, until a right-wing government is formed.

"First of all, the bloc's parties will come. After we have built a right-wing government based on the right's basic principles, whoever wants to can come. First of all, there will be a right-wing government."