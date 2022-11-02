MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Religious Zionist Party) visited Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem Wednesday morning to meet with Ofer Ohana the volunteer paramedic who was wounded in Saturday night’s terrorist shooting attack in Hebron.

“I came to visit Ofer,” Ben-Gvir, a resident of the Givat Ha’Avot neighborhood of Kiryat Arba, adjacent to Hebron, told reporters outside of the hospital entrance.

“We’ve been friends for many years. He is a great and dear friend. I wish him a complete recovery, and we’re praying for him.”

Turning to Tuesday’s general election, Ben-Gvir said he would work to serve the entire country, including his critics.

“There are many people in the media… who don’t like me and who smear me. I’m working for everybody, that’s why I’m in politics. I’m working to strengthen the position of our soldiers and to make our country stronger.”

“I will do everything to ensure that a fully right-wing government is established, and I will work on behalf of everyone, including for those who don’t like me.”