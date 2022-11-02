The left-wing Meretz party remains below the minimum threshold for entering the Knesset, according to the latest vote tally figures from the Central Elections Committee.

As of the 10:44 CEC update, 130,599 votes have been counted for Meretz, amounting to 3.20% of the total number of valid ballots cast.

Based on the total turnout level of 4,843,023, the 3.25% electoral threshold will equal approximately 157,000 votes, though the exact figure will depend on the final number of valid ballots cast.

The party’s failure to clear the threshold thus far, with 84.7% of the vote counted, has stoked fears within Meretz that the faction could find itself without Knesset representation for the first time in thirty years.

“Meretz is on the border” of getting in, Meretz MK Mossi Raz tweeted Wednesday morning. “We are waiting for the final results.”

“I hope and believe that we will get elected, and we will do all we can to represent our values in the Knesset. Facing the darkness and racism, the Kahanism and the incitement, we cannot afford to despair.”