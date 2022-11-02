One person was injured in a terrorist ramming attack east of Modi’in Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred on Route 443, one of the two major traffic arteries connecting Jerusalem and the coastal plain, when vehicle rammed into a 20-year-old Israeli next to the Maccabim checkpoint outside of Modi’in.

After ramming the victim with a van, the terrorist exited the vehicle and attempted to stab the victim, before being shot and killed.

The victim is listed in serious condition, with injuries to his lower body.

An IDF spokesperson confirmed the attack in a statement.

"A report was received regarding a ramming attack at the Maccabim Checkpoint. The terrorist has been neutralized."

United Hatzalah and MDA emergency first responders treated the injured soldier at the scene before evacuating him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

"A report was received at 08.34 at the MDA Emergency 101 Call Center in the Jerusalem Region of a car-ramming near Beit Horon," an MDA spokesperson said.

"MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating and conveying a 20-year-old male with limb injuries in serious condition to Shaare Tzedek Hospital."

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Shimon Ozen, who was one of the first responders at the scene, said: "Together with other medical personnel at the scene, I treated one person who sustained serious injuries to their limbs and was in serious condition when they were transported. The injured person was transported to Shaare Zedek Medical Center for treatment."