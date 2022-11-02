MK Moshe Gafni, chairman of the Degel HaTorah faction of the United Torah Judaism Party, spoke at party headquarters in Bnei Brak on Tuesday night, after exit polls showed the party managed to keep its seven seats.

"What didn't they say about us? That we have no leadership, that we will weaken, that they will vote for all kinds of other parties, we have proven ourselves - we have a leader, we have increased the number of our votes by over 20 thousand votes, our eighth seat will get in as well, with God's help," said Gafni.

Gafni continued, "We are happy tonight because we sent this bad government home. [Avigdor] Liberman said he respects the will of the voters? He should respect them and go home, the people don't want him as a public figure. He failed in every aspect of public action. Go home."