30-year-old Yitzhak Wasserlauf, a candidate for the Knesset from Otzma Yehudit and the party's CEO, will become the youngest Member of Knesset when the 25th Knesset is sworn in.

"It’s looking good. We worked hard and I'm not surprised by the results. People who wanted hope and change that Otzma Yehudit brings voted for us. I hope the true results will reflect the exit polls and we will establish a good and strong government for the people of Israel," Wasserlauf told Israel National News.

"The exit poll shows a good and positive trend for us. We will continue to wait for the true results to make sure we have a majority of 61 and form a government," he added.

To the question of whether he is not worried about the possibility of Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu turning to Benny Gantz to form a government, he answered, "If the right has 61 and we become stronger than Benny Gantz, I don't see that he or anyone else can form a government without the Religious Zionist Party and Otzma Yehudit."