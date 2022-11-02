אורית פרקש הכהן: נעשה הכל למנוע ממשלה מנתניהו כאן 11

Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen from the National Unity Party told Kan 11 News in an interview that the exit polls published on the television channels are not a reason to eulogize her party.

"We will wait for the real results. Things are still unclear. I think the story tonight is where the future of the State of Israel is going. We will do everything to prevent Netanyahu from forming an extremist government," the minister stated.

She added that even if the right-wing bloc has a majority, the National Unity Party will not enter a government led by Netanyahu.

"We will not sit with Netanyahu and we will do everything to prevent the establishment of this government. As far as the bloc is concerned, we united with [Gideon] Sa'ar and [Gadi] Eizenkot, Benny Gantz acted responsibly and created a united and broad camp, we brought the result we brought and I hope that the split in our bloc will not result in the establishment of an extremist government."