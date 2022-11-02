מירי רגב מפגינה אופטיומית זהירה ערוץ 7

MK Miri Regev spoke to Israel National News at the Likud campaign headquarters and said that the results of the elections will undoubtedly lead to the establishment of a government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We will wait patiently for the real results. There is no doubt that the results of the exit polls are very encouraging, the public said ‘enough’ to a government that is backed by supporters of shaheeds and supporters of terrorism."

"There is no doubt that Benjamin Netanyahu will be Prime Minister and we will form a national right-wing government that will restore personal and national security and deal with issues that the current government did nothing about," said Regev.

Likud candidate Danny Danon added, "According to the results right now, it is clear to us that there is an expression of no confidence in Lapid, compared to a large majority that supports Netanyahu to form the next government and I believe that this is what will happen. We are indeed cautious, but very optimistic."

The head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Israel Gantz, said, "The people have spoken. The reality in Judea and Samaria must change, the right-wing bloc is strong and I hope that the true results will have a positive effect on the settlement enterprise."