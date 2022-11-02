לפיד: נחכה בסבלנות עד למעטפה האחרונה. הבאנו הישג חסר תקדים כאן 11

Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke on Tuesday night to Yesh Atid activists, ministers and members of the Knesset, following the exit polls which predicted his party would be the second largest in the Knesset.

"We brought an unprecedented number of seats, this night will last two days. It’s not over until the last envelope is counted," he said.

The bloc of the left and the Arabs did not achieve the 61 seats needed to form a government, but Lapid asked the activists to wait for the true results.

"We will wait patiently, even if we don't have patience, until the final figures arrive. Yesh Atid has recorded a rare achievement."