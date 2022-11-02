Defense Minister and National Unity Party chairman Benny Gantz spoke in Kfar Maccabiah on Tuesday night, following the publication of the exit polls predicting 11-12 seats for his party.

After thanking the activists and his partners on the slate, Gantz said that "a long night and long days are ahead of us. We will wait for the true results. Whatever the true results are, the path of the National Unity Party has only just begun. The idea of ​​a broad camp, which is based on the center of the political map and crosses the blocs and tries to connect all parts of society in Israel - is an important and relevant idea."

"We will preserve the idea of statesmanship, we will continue and consolidate, and we will work to create a broad framework of action that will serve the people of Israel and all the citizens of Israel. I want to say that I believe in our goals, that I am at peace with the path, at peace with the fact that we did everything possible to achieve alliances - and to conduct ourselves in the right way for the State of Israel and the interests of all citizens. We have proven that we know how to work - even in the political trenches - for the cause. We will continue to work hard for the hundreds of thousands who put their trust in us and all the citizens of Israel, to whom we are committed."

In any situation, Gantz clarified, "we will always continue to put Israel first." Gantz also said: "I thank Gideon [Sa’ar], whose experience and knowledge are a huge asset and I know that our partnership will continue."