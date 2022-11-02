אופיר סופר: מקווה שנוכל להקים ממשלה לאומית כמו שהבטחנו באדיבות כאן 11

MK Ofir Sofer, who is placed in the third spot on the slate of the Religious Zionist party, responded in an interview with Kan 11 News to the results of the exit polls.

"There is cautious optimism, although the trend is clear. We should hope that the results will indeed be like this and we will be able to establish a national government and fulfill everything we promised the public and take care of public security and the Jewish identity of the State of Israel," Sofer said.

He added, "We're not talking about ministerial portfolios yet. We'll see the entire map and then we'll discuss that."