Jewish Home chairwoman and Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, whose party did not pass the electoral threshold according to exit polls, expressed hope that a government would be formed quickly.

Speaking to re reporters outside her home in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening, Shaked said, “If the exit polls are indeed correct, I would like to congratulate Benjamin Netanyahu on his achievement as well as the entire right-wing bloc. I hope they will establish a stable government soon.''

Shaked said she does not regret her decision to run till the end. "We went with our truth and with our ideology, we were a home for 80,000 people with the right to vote who would not have gone to vote otherwise, and I am very proud of that."