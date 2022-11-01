Shas chairman Aryeh Deri commented on the results of the exit polls which predict 10 seats for his party in the elections to the 25th Knesset.

Deri said that “Shas won a tremendous achievement and will soon return to the leadership of the country. We will work with all our might for the weaker sectors, for the strengthening of Israel's Jewish identity and for the fight against the cost of living.”

Likud, meanwhile, reported serious incidents of violence in polling stations in Arab towns, and has informed the police who are intervening in the matter.

Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with all the leaders of the right-wing bloc and asked for increased attention to any report of forgeries.