After the publication of the exit polls, MK Bezalel Smotrich, whose Religious Zionism party received 14-15 seats, celebrated his achievement:

"Today, Religious Zionism made history with the largest achievement ever for a religious Zionist party since the founding of the state, the achievement joins what would appear to be a victory for the nationalist camp. Now we wait patiently for the official results so we can G-d willing safely form a rightwing, nationalist, Jewish, and Zionist government."

The first exit poll published by Channel 12 News shows the Likud emerging as the largest party in the next Knesset with 30 seats. Yesh Atid is the second largest party with 24 seats.

The Religious Zionism party received 14 seats, the National Unity party 11 seats, Shas 10 seats, United Torah Judaism seven, Labor six, Meretz five, Ra'am five, Yisrael Beytenu four, and Hdash-Ta'al four. according to the exit poll.