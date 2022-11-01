Among those voting in Tuesday's election were the inmates and staff in Israel's prison system. The polls in Israel's jails closed at 8:00 PM Tuesday evening and were promptly collected by poll workers.

According to the Israel Prison Service, there were 55 polling stations in prisons across the country.

Voter turnout among inmates was relatively high; of the 9,154 potential voters, 7,302 cast their vote, a turnout of 80%.

Among the 1,500 staff members who were eligible to vote, 1,298 of them voted.

Turnout for the elections for Israel's 25th Knesset stood at 62.5% at 7 pm Tuesday, an increase of 1.6% compared to the same time in the election for the 24th Knesset, and the highest figure since 1999. The voting rate in the IDF as of 5 pm was 65%.