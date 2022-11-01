Election 2022: i24NEWS channels in English, French and Arabic, broadcast all the events until the final results are known. Starting in the early morning hours of election day (Tuesday, November 1), i24NEWS reporters and analysts will accompany all the events broadcast centers throughout the country and from the channel's studios and report on developments. Live broadcasts throughout the day until the closing speeches in the wee hours of the night. The special broadcasts will also continue throughout Wednesday.

From publication of the exit polls and initial results until the final tally, the channel's journalists will accompany the leaders of the parties and bring the reactions and speeches in real time, combined with analysis from senior commentators.