UK defense officials revealed on Tuesday that they had evidence Russia was deploying MiG-31 Foxhound jets equipped with AS-24 “Killjoy” ballistic missiles to Belarus.

If true, the development would be the first instance of Russia deploying Killjoy ballistic missiles in Belarus, the British Defense Ministry said.

"Russia has occasionally launched these weapons during the Ukraine war, but stocks are likely very limited," the ministry said in a daily intelligence update, according to FOX News.

“[Russia] continues to expend its advanced long-range munitions against targets of limited operational importance," it added. "Basing KILLJOY in Belarus gives Russia little added advantage in terms of striking additional targets within Ukraine."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. But while he has not send troops to Ukraine to aid Russian forces, he has placed forces with Russian troops on the Ukraine-Belarus border.

Ukrainian officials have long called on Western nations to provide the country with improved air defense systems to counter Russian air attacks.