Dozens of young people and adults from the surrounding communities have gathered at this time for an accelerated effort to mobilize and encourage voters through the social networks, telephone conversations and even going out in the field to help bring voters to the polling stations.

At the headquarters, activists and supporters from various parties of the right-wing camp are working shoulder-to-shoulder.

They speak of the voters’ very good response. “We are in a race against time in the effort to reach the maximum number of voters, who, for some reason, still have not voted”, say the headquarters’ organizers.

“There are those who ask for help in getting to the voting stations and representatives of the headquarters come to help them. In one case a mother asked that a babysitter be sent to her house to stay with the baby so that she would be able to go out and vote. A representative of the headquarters went to her for the good of the mission.”

To this they add that there were also those who expressed disappointment and a feeling of “discouragement about their political influence, who intended to remain at home, but activists from the headquarters “stressed the great importance of the hour and the importance of every vote to prevent the establishment of a leftist government backed by terror-supporters.

At the end of almost every one of these discussions there was an agreement and willingness to go out to strengthen the Rightwing camp because they understood the importance of preserving the Jewish identity of the State of Israel and strengthening her sovereignty throughout the Land”.

As part of the accelerated activity at the joint headquarters former Member of Knesset Shuli Mualem Refaeli and Head of Gush Etzion Council Shlomo Ne’eman also came , to support the activists and join the effort to bring voters to the polling stations. Also at the headquarter known Gush Etsion activists like Yishai Merling, Lilach Weinstock, Yonatan Tal, Yoel Silver, Amit Barak.

The effort received another significant boost during the day with the addition of members of the Sovereignty Youth movement, who had worked all day in hasbara booths scattered in various places and immediately after this activity, came to the joint headquarters.

“There is a good feeling, although data from the field tell of a significant strengthening in voting centers identified with left-wing parties and in Arab towns.

This means that the mobilization of the last hours must be carried out with extra energy in order to bring about the result that the Jewish majority in the State of Israel is hoping for”, say the co-chairwomen of the Sovereignty Movement, Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar, who are among the leaders of the joint headquarters.