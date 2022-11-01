Since early in the afternoon, thousands of activists from the V22 initiative have been spread out through right-wing strongholds, going door to door to get right-wing voters out to polling stations.

The activists are at work in 12 cities, including Jerusalem, Lod, Petah Tikva, Netanya, Beit Shemesh, and Be'er Sheva. The thousands of activists signed through the initiative's call center, which then directed them to different activities throughout the country.

Samaria Regional Council head and one of the heads of the initiative, Yossi Dagan, briefed some 300 activists in Jerusalem and spoke to them about the activity's importance: "Today we are here to bring the state of Israel back to its true path. The nation of Israel wants a Jewish and nationalistic state, it wants to build all over the country, and it wants Jewish pride. We need to help anyone who wants a nationalistic government to get out and vote. G-d willing, tonight, we will bring Israel back to its natural, proud Jewish, and Zionist place.

From Jerusalem, Dagan traveled to the V22 headquarters in Lod, to keep track of the activities across the country. Dagan met with Lod mayor Yair Revivo, the two briefed some 600 activists. "Lodites like to go out between 6:00 and 9:00 PM, if they go, we win, if not, we don't, it's simple math. These are the hours that we get Lodites out, it's easy to go from door to door. What happens in Lod will determine what happens in the rest of the country."