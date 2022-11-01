Turnout for the elections for Israel's 25th Knesset stood at 47.5% at 4 pm Tuesday, an increase of 5.2% compared to the same time in the election for the 24th Knesset, and the highest figure since 1999. The voting rate in the IDF as of 1 pm was 44%.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited the Yesh Atid headquarters and encouraged the party activists: "We have now completed a situational assessment, we received all the data from all over the country and very unsurprisingly it is indeed very, very, very close. This is an election that will be come down to the wire. You cannot stay at home in such a situation."

Defense Minister Benny Gantz came to the National Unity party's headquarters and said, "All we need to achieve is two more seats and we will have dismantled the Bibi bloc. It can be done. Do not give up."

Former Prime Minister Netanyahu has been moving between cities where there is clear support for the Likud, and calls on his supporters to come out and vote. Netanyahu said in Netanya: "We are in a close battle, we are on the edge, it's me or Yair Lapid."

The polls will remain open until 10 pm tonight.