The US State Department diplomat for European affairs Karen Donfried travelled to Ukraine on Tuesday to underscore the "unwavering and enduring US support for Ukraine."

Donfried's 48-hour visit will focus on demonstrating American support for Ukraine "as it defends its freedom and territorial integrity from Russia’s brutal war," the State Department said in a statement.

The trip is taking place against a backdrop of an expanded campaign by Russian forces against Ukrainian infrastructure.

Earlier in the week, a Ukrainian energy company said that it was quickly running out of equipment necessary to repair the war-torn country’s power grid.

During the visit, Donfried will meet with members of Ukraine’s presidential administration, foreign ministry officials, and other members of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s cabinet.

Discussions will focus on the US effort to provide security assistance and energy support to Ukraine, along with helping the country's "reform and reconstruction efforts."

"Additionally, [Donfried] will hear from Ukraine’s civil society leaders on how we and our partners can continue to help the Ukrainian people achieve their aspirations and unlock their country’s potential," the State Department said. "She will also meet with members of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, whose service under extraordinary circumstances exemplifies the finest traditions of the U.S. Foreign Service."